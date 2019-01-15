NASS members from Katsina to face recall for non-performance – Gov. Masari

Related News

Governor Aminu Masari of has said that non-performing National Assembly legislators from the state will in the next dispensation be made to face recall by the electorate.

Mr Masari, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, stated this during his re-election campaign in Kaita on Tuesday.

He, however, expressed optimism that APC candidates would perform credibly, but that non-performing national legislators would be subjected to the recall process.

He further said the foot-dragging witnessed in the national assembly would not be allowed to happen in the next tenure.

“Unnecessary delays in passage of appropriation bill and confirmation of appointments sent by the President will not be allowed to happen again,” he said.

Mr Masari urged the people of the state to vote APC candidates at all levels during the forthcoming general elections.

He said his administration had executed development projects across the state.

“The electorate should reciprocate that through massive voting all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections,” he said.

The APC Chairman in the state, Shittu S. Shitu, received some members of Kwankwasiyya Movement in the state led by their leader, Inusa Abdullahi Dankama, at the occasion.

(NAN)