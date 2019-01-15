Customs generates N1.8 billion in Sokoto

Related News

The Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara Zonal Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) says it has generated N1.8 billion revenue with N454. 8 million worth of contraband goods it seized in 2018.

The command’s spokesperson, Magaji Mailafiya, made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Mr Mailafiya said the amount showed an increase from N1.4 billion generated along with N450.5 million worth of contraband goods seized in 2017.

“While fulfilling its mandates, NCS Sokoto command has generated N1.8 billion as revenues for the year 2018.

“The figure represents 94.45 per cent of 2018 target of N1.97 billion that indicated growth of 26.59 per cent in revenue.

“This shows an increment of N390.9 million collected in 2017 which was N1.4 billion revenue,” he said.

According to him, the command superseded its targets in four consecutive months within the period.

Mr Mailafiya explained that 247 cases of contraband seizures were occasioned with the previous years with total Duty Paid Value of goods worth N454.8 million.

He added that cases of seizures had also increased when compared with 204 cases occasioned in 2017 with duty paid value of N450 million.

Mr Mailafiya added that N4.3 million increase was recorded, which showed that the command had improved on its fight against smuggling in the area with a slight increase of only 43 cases seizures higher than 2017.

He said the Area Controller, Umar Gimba, had appealed to citizens to shun smuggling as it affected the nation’s economy.

The spokesperson added that Mr Gimba at all times educated people on the dangers of smuggling which hindered government from achieving planned economic targets and overall development of the country.

(NAN)