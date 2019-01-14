Election: Nigerian lawmaker lures voters with ‘free’ drivers’ licences

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives (Kiyawa and Dutse federal constituency) on Monday in Jigawa State gave out 50 free driver’s licences to his constituents in a bid to secure their votes.

Ibrahim Kemba, however, gave out only duplicates, saying the original licences will be given out to the ‘lucky’ constituents after the polls.

He said the gesture is meant to address the frequent arrest of drivers from his constituency who do not possess the mandatory document.

“Even though we’re giving you a duplicate copy of the driving license and receipts for you to hold, the original copy will be made available to you after the election because it takes time for the original copy to be out,” the lawmaker said.

The FRSC usually gives out duplicates of licences to applicants who seek to get or renew their driver licences. The duplicates serve the applicants for about two to three months before the originals are released.

The lawmaker did not elaborate on whether the constituents who now have driver’s licence went through the intensive screening process applicants usually undergo before being issued licences.

At the event, which took place at federal secretariat building in Dutse, Mr Kemba called on the beneficiaries to see the gesture as ”a reward from God”.

The event was also serves as the flag off of an empowerment programme for 200 ‘vulnerable women’. The lawmaker also gave out phones to some youth.

The lawmaker who didn’t list his achievements in his first tenure, however, said he distributed an unspecified number of sewing machines to some women.