Ganduje signs 2019 N219bn budget into law

Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.
‎Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday signed the state 2019 N219.97 billion budget into law.

Mr Ganduje, while signing the budget at the Government House, Kano, said it would accommodate the new N30,000 minimum wage.

He said the budget would be fully implemented for the benefit of the people.‎

Mr Ganduje said the budget would add value and improve the lives of the people.‎

The governor also commended the state House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget.‎

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Aisha Jafar, also commended the assembly ‎for passing the budget in time.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ganduje had on November 4, 2018 presented a budget of N219.97 billion to the assembly for approval.

The assembly passed the budget on December 31, 2018.

(NAN)

