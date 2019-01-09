Kebbi PDP Secretary defects to APC

Related News

The secretary of the Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammadu Sakaba, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with his supporters.

Mr Sakaba, who was received by Governor Atiku Bagudu, announced his defection in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital on Wednesday.

“I have now defected from PDP to APC due to my belief on the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Atiku Bagudu.

“They have demonstrated commitments to the progress of the nation and our state respectively within the four years of their leadership.

“My hope now is to rally round them and offer my utmost support and contribution to ensure the sustainability of their progressive agenda,” he said.

Mr Sakaba promised to mobilise thousands of his followers to ensure the re-election of Messrs Buhari and Bagudu in the upcoming election.

“We will help them also in ensuring that agriculture becomes alternative source of revenue generation in our country,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Bagudu commended Mr Sakaba for his appreciation of Buhari-APC led administration.

“I know you as a good, honest and straight forward person, who cherishes the unity of our state above personnel interest,” he said.

The governor called on well-meaning people of the state to emulate Mr Sakaba in order to move the state forward.

