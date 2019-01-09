Kebbi PDP Secretary defects to APC

APC National Secretariat in Abuja
APC National Secretariat in Abuja

The secretary of the Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammadu Sakaba, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with his supporters.

Mr Sakaba, who was received by Governor Atiku Bagudu, announced his defection in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital on Wednesday.

“I have now defected from PDP to APC due to my belief on the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Atiku Bagudu.

“They have demonstrated commitments to the progress of the nation and our state respectively within the four years of their leadership.

“My hope now is to rally round them and offer my utmost support and contribution to ensure the sustainability of their progressive agenda,” he said.

Mr Sakaba promised to mobilise thousands of his followers to ensure the re-election of Messrs Buhari and Bagudu in the upcoming election.

“We will help them also in ensuring that agriculture becomes alternative source of revenue generation in our country,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Bagudu commended Mr Sakaba for his appreciation of Buhari-APC led administration.

“I know you as a good, honest and straight forward person, who cherishes the unity of our state above personnel interest,” he said.

The governor called on well-meaning people of the state to emulate Mr Sakaba in order to move the state forward.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.