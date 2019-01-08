Kano govt. offers to pay N30,600 as minimum wage‎

Related News

The Government of Kano State has restated its commitment to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000 with additional N600.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano disclosed this when members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) staged a peaceful protest to the government house on Tuesday in Kano.

He said his administration has given priority to the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, he said Kano State was among the few states in the country that pay monthly salary on time.

“We are ready to pay N30,000 monthly salary because welfare of our workers is paramount to anything and we will always give it preference.

“We will pay the N30,600 as soon as all processes are completed,” he added.

Mr Ganduje then urged ‎women and youths to stay away from drug abuse and addiction due to their harmful effects to health.‎

‎”Our women, particularly married women and youths must say no to drug abuse and addiction. They should stop abusing it because it will ultimately damage their systems and cut short their lives,” he warned.‎

‎Earlier, the NLC Chairman in the state, Kabiru Minjibir, commended the governor for his commitment to pay the minimum wage of N30,600.‎

‎”We are not surprise for this kind gesture taking into consideration your labour friendly disposition.

“We also urge your excellency to convey our polite gesture to your co-governors to enlighten the public on new national minimum wage and its speedy enactment into law,” he added. ‎

(NAN)