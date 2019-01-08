Zamfara suspends two ward heads for ‘romancing’ with bandits

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The Zamfara State government has suspended two district heads for reportedly backing the operations of bandits in the state.

The state has been ravaged by bloodletting in recent months due to attacks by armed bandits.

The district heads suspended are Bello Mai Wurno, of Kaya community and Dangaladima Birnin Magaji, of Birnin Magaji in Maradun local government and Birnin Magaji local government respectively.

Bello Gamji, the commissioner ministry for local government and chieftaincy affairs in the state who announced the sanctions in Gusau also instructed the affected officials should submit themselves to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigations.

He said the affected heads were found ‘romancing’ with the criminals by supplying them with fuel and food.

”If you could recall, a few days ago, the state government banned the sale of fuel by the roadside, to curb the activities of the bandits.

”We decided to stop the sale of the commodity, in particular, these rural areas so they (bandits) cannot operate, but to our dismay, these two district heads disobeyed the order of the government and allowed the sale to continue,” the official explained.
He said other residents supporting the bandits have also been arrested by security operatives.

The commissioner also accused a section of the police for giving the government ”misleading information about the movement and activities of the criminals”.

”This police have been writing to us about the situation of the criminals and we later understood that they were taking sides with the hoodlums because of what they gain,” he explained.

