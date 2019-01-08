Kano govt. orders probe of bloody clash between rival hunters

Related News

The Kano State Government has ordered an investigation into the clash between rival local hunters in Ganduje town in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area on Sunday.

The incident led to the death of one person while two others were critically injured.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Kano by the Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, said:

“The government of Kano State strongly condemns the clash that occurred on Sunday between local hunters in Ganduje town of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state that led to the death of one person and left two others critically injured.

“Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to bringing to book perpetrators of the unfortunate incident,’’ the commissioner said.

He dismissed insinuations linking the clash to Mr Ganduje’s visit to the town to attend a wedding ceremony.

‘’While it is true that Governor Ganduje was in the town to attend a wedding fatiha, the clash between the rival hunters erupted after the governor left the town,’’ Mr Mohammed said.

He gave an assurance that the state government would not fold its arms and allow those he called disgruntled elements to disrupt the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The commissioner also reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to protecting lives and properties in the state.

The commissioner admonished residents of the state to develop the spirit of tolerance, patience and obedience to constituted authority at all times.

(NAN)