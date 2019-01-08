Operation Python Dance has curtailed insecurity in Nigeria – Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official webpage of the Nigerian Army]
Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official webpage of the Nigerian Army]

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general, has said Operation Python Dance launched three years ago has successfully curtailed the spread of insecurity in Nigeria.

Mr Buratai made the remarks on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.

According to him, apart from providing opportunity to retrain Nigerian soldiers, the exercise also gives them an avenue to respond to real life war situations.

“Am here this morning to make this courtesy call and to formerly flag off exercise Egwueke III, otherwise known as Python Dance III, which is an exercise aimed at keeping our soldiers abreast on contemporary challenges of internal security facing our country.

“It is the same thing we have been doing for the past three years and it has achieved tremendous results.

“We want to take the opportunity to ensure that we re-train our officers for them to be up to the task to contain these security challenges.

“This exercise include response to real time situations; we are also trying to work with sister agencies to have coordinated inter-agency collaboration to achieve the desired objectives”.

He commended the state government for collaborating with the Army in the areas of roads construction, education and agriculture.

Mr Buratai noted that soldiers serving in the state have benefited from the Anchor Borrowers programme of the Federal Government introduced to boost agriculture in the country.

Responding, Mr Bagudu also commended the Army for staking their lives to ensure peace and unity in the country.

The governor pledged that his administration would continue to collaborate with the military in various sectors for the development of the state and the country.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.