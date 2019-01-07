PDP members defect to APC in Buhari’S hometown, Daura

APC FLag used to illustrate the story.
APC FLag waving above a crowd of party supporters during a rally

No fewer than 2,800 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Madobi, Daura in Katsina State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the defectors were received into the APC fold in Madobi village on Monday by the Daura Local Government party Chairman, Sani Altine-Daura.

The chairman assured the new members of equal treatment and promised to carry everybody along in the party activities, devoid of any other considerations.

Iliyasu Shehu, former Chairman of the local government, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said that they took the decision in order to add value to electoral process as general elections got nearer.

He said they joined the party unconditionally adding that the ruling party under President Muhammadu Buhari had performed excellently especially in the provision of infrastructural facilities.

Mr Shehu said that Daura local council had provided portable water and renovated many schools in the electoral ward, noting that the resolve to join APC was for progress and development of communities.

He assured that the defectors would be committed and dedicated to the manifestos of the APC and their loyalty to the party was unwavering.

In his remarks, Daura Council Chairman, Abba Mato, assured the new party members of unwavering attention of the council, especially in the provision of more welfare services to the area.

The event was attended by party stalwarts, local government officials and other stakeholders.

(NAN)

