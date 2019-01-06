Police kill suspected armed robbery kingpin in Katsina

Nigerian Police on patrol
The police in Katsina State has killed a suspected armed robbery kingpin, Kane Mohammed, alias ‘Dan mai-keke’, 35, who has been on its wanted list.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isa, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

Mr Isa, a superintendent of police, said the development occurred on January 4 at old market area, a notorious criminal’s hideout in Bakori Local Government Area when the police were on patrol.

He said the patrol team was attacked by the hoodlums with dangerous weapons during which one police officer sustained injury.

The police spokesperson added that the police shot the kingpin as a result of which he sustained an injury and died in a Bakori hospital, while receiving treatment.

He noted that the suspect had been on the police wanted list for terrorising people in the Bakori and Funtua axis.

He said that investigations were ongoing to arrest other members of the gang.(NAN)

