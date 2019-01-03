Troubled Zamfara gets new police commissioner

Related News

A new commissioner of police, Zanna Ibrahim, has been posted to the troubled northwestern state of Zamfara and has assumed duty.

The command spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, in a statement on Thursday said Mr Ibrahim, an indigene of Borno State, was born on November, 26, 1962.

He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Master’s degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies both from the University of Jos, Plateau State, he added.

Mr Shehu described the new police commissioner as a professional and an experienced police officer.

“He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force, on 15th March, 1988,” he said.

“On successful completion of training at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna, he was posted to Borno State Police Command, where he had a one year compulsory attachment at Biu Divisional Police Headquarters, and later served in various Commands and formations across the country which includes,” the statement said.

“As a proficient and astute investigator, CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim mni, was appointed a member of the presdential Investigation team on “crude oil theft” in Nigeria set up by the former president Goodluck E. Jonathan.

“The new CP while addressing officers and men of the Command reiterated his determination and total commitment to enhance robust Policing to actualise the transformation and repositioning Agenda of the Inspector General of Police IGP Ibrahim Idris,” the release added.

Despite the deployment of troops and policemen to the troubled state, sporadic attacks by armed bandits have left hundreds dead and more homeless.

The embattled state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, on Thursday restated his willingness to stand aside so the federal government can declare a state of emergency on the state to stem the bloodletting.