Zamfara Assembly extends tenure of LG chairmen, sacks three deputies

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Wednesday extended the tenure of all the 14 local government chairmen in the state by three months.

The chairmen, whose three-year tenure expired on January 2, would remain in office till April 2, 2019.

The assembly however removed from office the vice-chairmen of Zurmi, Birnin-Magaji and Gummi Local Governments.

The extension was confirmed by the Speaker of the House, Sanusi Rikiji, during the house plenary.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision followed a request by the state government to that effect.

Mr Rikiji said the House accepted and ratified the request in line with Section 15, Sub Section 4 of Zamfara State Local Government Law.

According to him, the law grants the state governor the right to appoint local government administrators with the confirmation of the house.

Earlier, the House Leader, Isah Abdulmumin, who read the state government’s request in a motion, urged the assembly to approve the request, as the tenure of the chairmen had expired on January 2.

The lawmaker representing Maru South constituency, Abdullahi Dansadau, had opposed the replacement of the three vice-chairmen, asking the assembly to also allow them continue in office.

(NAN)