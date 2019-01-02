Zamfara Assembly extends tenure of LG chairmen, sacks three deputies

Gov Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State State House Correspondents after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (3/12/2018) 06258/3/12/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN
Gov Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State State House Correspondents after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (3/12/2018) 06258/3/12/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Wednesday extended the tenure of all the 14 local government chairmen in the state by three months.

The chairmen, whose three-year tenure expired on January 2, would remain in office till April 2, 2019.

The assembly however removed from office the vice-chairmen of Zurmi, Birnin-Magaji and Gummi Local Governments.

The extension was confirmed by the Speaker of the House, Sanusi Rikiji, during the house plenary.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision followed a request by the state government to that effect.

Mr Rikiji said the House accepted and ratified the request in line with Section 15, Sub Section 4 of Zamfara State Local Government Law.

According to him, the law grants the state governor the right to appoint local government administrators with the confirmation of the house.

Earlier, the House Leader, Isah Abdulmumin, who read the state government’s request in a motion, urged the assembly to approve the request, as the tenure of the chairmen had expired on January 2.

The lawmaker representing Maru South constituency, Abdullahi Dansadau, had opposed the replacement of the three vice-chairmen, asking the assembly to also allow them continue in office.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.