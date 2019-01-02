Kano Assembly confirms four commissioner nominees

Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje [PhotoCredit: Punch Newspapers]

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed four commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The nominees are -Bashir Yahaya-Karaye, Mukhtar Ishak-Yakasai, Shehu Kura and Muhammad Tahir, popularly called Baba Impossible.

The Speaker, Kabiru Rurum, had on December 27 announced receipt of a letter from Mr Ganduje seeking the nod of the house for the appointment of the nominees as commissioners and members of the state executive council.

The house gave the confirmation after they were screened at the committee of the whole.

The lawmakers unanimously considered and approved their appointment as commissioners and members of the state executive council.

Speaking shortly after the screening, the nominees pledged to work hard as expected by Mr Ganduje towards moving the state forward.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.