Kano Assembly confirms four commissioner nominees

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed four commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.
The nominees are -Bashir Yahaya-Karaye, Mukhtar Ishak-Yakasai, Shehu Kura and Muhammad Tahir, popularly called Baba Impossible.
The Speaker, Kabiru Rurum, had on December 27 announced receipt of a letter from Mr Ganduje seeking the nod of the house for the appointment of the nominees as commissioners and members of the state executive council.
The house gave the confirmation after they were screened at the committee of the whole.
The lawmakers unanimously considered and approved their appointment as commissioners and members of the state executive council.
Speaking shortly after the screening, the nominees pledged to work hard as expected by Mr Ganduje towards moving the state forward.
(NAN)
