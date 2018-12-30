Zamfara govt picks medical bills, expenses of soldiers injured by bandits

Related News

The Zamfara Government says it will pay all medical bills of soldiers injured by armed bandits in an ambush at Dumburum forest recently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some military personnel injured in an ambush by armed bandits at Dumburum forest in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state are admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

During a visit to the victims at FMC Gusau on Sunday, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, said the gesture became necessary, considering the sacrifice of security personnel in the protection of lives and property in the state.

Mr Rikiji, who is the Chairman of the state Relief and Assessment Committee on Banditry Attacks, described the incident as unfortunate and worrisome.

He said Governor Abdulaziz Yari had directed the committee to take care of all medical bills, feeding and other expenses of any security personnel injured in fights with bandits and other criminals in the state.

He commended the efforts by the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in tackling insecurity in the state.

He urged people of the state to continue with prayers and seek for Allah’s intervention to end security challenges in the state and Nigeria in general.

He also appealed to them to always support security agencies with information on security from their various communities.

(NAN)