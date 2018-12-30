Shagari: Buhari travels to Sokoto for condolence

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for Sokoto on a condolence visit over the death of former President Shehu Shagari.
The president’s plane took off from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja some few minutes after 9 am Sunday.
Mr Shagari, Nigeria’s first elected civilian president from 1979 to 1983 died Friday evening at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.
He was buried Saturday afternoon at his hometown, Shagari, in Sokoto State.
Mr Buhari was represented at the funeral rites by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.
Mr Buhari had also ordered that flags should be flown at half-mast for 3 days starting from today (Sunday) at all military formations and public places in the country.
