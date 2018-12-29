2019: APC deserves 100% votes in Katsina State – Oshiomhole

Related News

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the party deserves 100 per cent votes from Katsina State during the 2019 general elections.

Mr Oshiomhole stated this during the flag-off of the campaign for the re-election of Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Saturday in Funtua, in the state.

Mr Oshiomhole said this was because President Buhari is from the state, hence the need for all the people of the state to come out en masse and vote for him and other candidates of the party during the elections.

“No one should stay at home during the election. The people of Katsina State should come out en masse and vote for President Buhari, he is from the state and has done well,” he said.

The chairman said that APC needs a majority in the National Assembly to assist the president to move the country forward.

He said that both President Buhari and Gov. Masari deserved another term to continue to execute projects for the development of the country.

He commended the governor for executing numerous projects on education, health, water supply and agriculture during the past three and a half years.

“Four years are not enough to provide education, water and others to the people.

“The governor needs another term to do more to people and move the state forward,” Mr Oshiomhole said.

In his remarks, Gov. Masari said he would continue to do more on education and other sectors if re-elected.

He said this was because education is the key to any development.

Mr Masari, therefore, urged the people of the state to come out en masse and vote for President Buhari, himself and other candidates of the party.

He also said that voting for President Buhari is for future development of the nation.

“During the flag-off campaign in Uyo, President Buhari promised to make life of Nigerians better and easier if re-elected,” the governor said.

(NAN)