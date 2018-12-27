Kaduna PDP inaugurates 93-member governorship campaign committee

Isa Ashiru Kudan
Isa Ashiru Kudan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has inaugurated a 93-member Campaign Committee for the 2019 Governorship Candidate, Isah Kudan.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Abraham Catoh, made this known in Kaduna on Thursday.

Mr Catoh noted that Abubakar Mustapha, PDP’s former National Organising Secretary is the Chairman of the Campaign Committee.

“The journey of taking over Aso Rock Villa and Sir Kashim Ibrahim House has moved a step further.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, Kaduna State’s 93-Member Campaign Flag-off Committee is inaugurated today.

“The committee is saddled with the responsibility, to among other things, plan a grand campaign flag-off befitting the political status of Kaduna State.

“They are to advise the party on anything that will lead to its success in the 2019 general elections in the state.

“The committee is to be headed by seasoned politicians led by Malam Abubakar Mustapha, while Mark Jacob is to serve as Secretary of the Committee,’’ he said in a statement.

Mr Catoh said Sani Sidi, Kish Adamu, Ja’afar Sa’ad (Galadiman Ruwan Zazzau), all former governorship aspirants of the party, are members.

According to him, other members are: former Finance Minister, Nenadi Usman, former Minister of Environment, Lawrencia Mallam, Hauwa Kida, former National Women Leader as well as Andrew Yakubu, former Group Managing Director of NNPC.

“All PDP State and National Assembly members; national and zonal party officers, serving PDP council chairmen and all former state party chairmen are included in the committee,’’ he said.

(NAN)

