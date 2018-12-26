Insurgency: Air force to open Quick Response Unit in Sokoto

Pic.2.From left: Commander, 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Gusau, Brig.- Gen. Kennedy Udeabgala, Air Officer Commanding Operation's Command, Air Vice Marshal, Samson Akpasa, Chief of Air Staff, Sadeeq Abubukar, Secretary to the State Government Prof Abdullahi Shinkafi and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande during the Chief of Air Staff visit to Zamfara State over insecurity challenges on Wednesday(26/12/18). 06980/26/12/2018/ Ishaq Tambuwal/OTU/NAN

The Chief of Air staff, Sadiqque Abubakar, has said a Quick Response Unit of the air force would soon be established in Sokoto to support ‘Operation Diramikiya’ across the north western zone.

Mr Abubakar, an Air Marshall, made the disclosure when he visited Zamfara State’s acting governor, Sanusi Rikiji, at the government house on Wednesday in Gusau.

He said he was in the state to access the situation of the men and officers of the Force in the troubled areas, to ensure lasting peace.

The chief of air staff commended the state government and the residents for the support given to the security agencies in the fight against insurgency, especially on intelligence gathering.

Mr Abubakar, who urged them to do more, said intelligence report remain a critical means of winning war.

Mr Rikiji, who is also the speaker of the State House of Assembly, lauded Mr Abubakar for the visit, saying that it showed the concern of the Federal Government to the problem bordering the state.

He assured that the state government would continue to support in all ways to see the success of the operation.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.