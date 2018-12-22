Why Zamfara’s security challenges persist – Defence Minister

Related News

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, says drug abuse, unemployment and governance are responsible for the “deplorable security situation in Zamfara

Mr Dan-Ali, therefore, urged stakeholders to unite and take necessary steps to address the issues.

He urged them to provide adequate support to security agencies in tackling the security challenges in the state.

In a statement by his Public Relations Officer, Tukur Gusau, the minister said so far, the federal government had taken a number of measures to address the challenges.

According to him, they include the creation of 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto State in tackling the challenges in the North West, particularly in Zamfara and Kaduna.

He said the establishment of a Brigade in Gusau and another one to be located in Birnin Kebbi would also assist.

“Also, the Nigerian Air Force Quick Response Force was established in Gusau to give air support to the ground troops.

“Additionally, 500 troops of Nigerian Armed Forces and 500 other security agents were recently deployed to join Operation SHARAN DAJI to curb the activities of armed bandits and other security challenges in Zamfara and Kaduna states and the region in general,” the minister said.

He said recently, the ministry directed the GOC 8 Division to relocate its Tactical Headquarters from Sokoto to Gusau to adequately coordinate activities of operation Sharan Daji until normalcy returned in Zamfara.

The minister said all the measures were geared towards realising the mandate of the ministry and achieving the federal government’s drive on security of citizens and properties.

Mr Dan-Ali commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara and Kaduna states over the recent attacks that claimed lives of citizens and properties in both states.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest, and their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

Government, he assured, remained committed and resolute in tackling current security challenges across the country to ensure citizens’ safety and protect the nation from external and internal attacks.

(NAN)