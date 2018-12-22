Zamfara Assembly moves to amend bill on former Govs, Deputies pension

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The Zamfara House of Assembly has begun deliberations to amend a bill for pensions and other allowances of governors, speakers and their deputies in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the assembly at its plenary on Friday, chaired by the Speaker, Sanusi Rikiji, gave the bill its first and second reading.

Moving the motion, the Leader of the house, Isah Abdulmumin, said the bill was enacted by the assembly over five years, therefore it needed to be amended.

Mr Abdulmumin urged the house to agree with the motion, considering its importance in rewarding the leaders who served the state.

Responding, the lawmaker representing Anka Constituency, Bello S-Fagon, urged the house to reject the bill, describing it as “unfair”.

Mr S-Fagon argued that it was not sincere for the assembly to provide a bill to allow former governors, speakers and their deputies huge amounts of money after their services.

“We should know the resources of the state belong to people of the state,” he said.

He implored the lawmakers to know that the state was practising Islamic Legal System and “we all know Islam does not allow injustice, and this is injustice”.

He said if there were leaders that meritoriously deserved such benefit, it would first be the house of assembly members before any other person.

The Speaker urged Mr S-Fagon to go and study the bill very well before coming to the chamber to contribute to such an important matter.

The Speaker then directed the Clerk of the house, Bayero Anka, to give the bill its first and second reading, to fast track the process.

He also set up a five-member ad-hoc committee, led by the leader of the house and directed the members to submit reports in the next two weeks.

During the sitting, the assembly also received a report on the 2017 Financial Account from the Auditor General of the state.

The report was presented by the Deputy Speaker and Chairman of House Committee on Public Accounts, Alhaji Muhammad Abubukar Gummi.

The assembly began its recess after the deliberations to resume on January 15, 2019. (NAN)

