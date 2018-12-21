Polio: Kano govt immunises 102,403 children

Related News

The Kano State Government has immunised 102,403 children from age zero to five years in the last round of polio campaign in Dala Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Dala Local Government, Haruna Gunduwawa, in Kano on Friday.

He said there were no reports of rejection and non-compliance from parents in the area.

In the statement, Aishatu Sani, the Primary Healthcare Coordinator of the area, described the immunisation exercise as impressive, adding that it showed the acceptance of the vaccination among residents of the area.

The coordinator also said the exercise was administered free of charge to infants at all health facilities of the local government.

Mrs Sani lauded the area council, traditional institutions, and non-governmental organisations for their support to healthcare delivery services in the area.

(NAN)