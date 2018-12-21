Sokoto indigenes disown Atiku, say “You are not from our area”

Related News

A Coalition of Youth Organisations in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State says Atiku Abubakar’s claim of being an indigene of the area is false.

Mr Atiku, the 2019 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the North West rally in Sokoto on December 3, said his background was from Wurno local government area of the state.

Wurno is the home town of the first Sultan of Sokoto, Late Muhammadu Bello, the son of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio.

Reacting to the claim on Friday in Sokoto, the group in a statement jointly signed by Murtala Wurno and Kabiru Wurno Chairmen of Garlic Farmers Association and Rice Farmers Association of the council respectively, said Mr Atiku had nothing to do with the area.

They said the claim was intended for cheap political popularity.

“The PDP presidential candidate’s claim of being an indigene of Wurno local government is just for his political gain in order to get the votes of the people of Sokoto state.

“We, the coalition of youth organisations in Wurno have dissociated our area from this claim.

“We urge Atiku to concentrate on his Agenda for Nigeria and stop making spurious claims.

“Wurno local government is a famous town blessed with people of good reputation and scholars who always succeeded in preaching the best for humanity.”

(NAN)