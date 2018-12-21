Sokoto indigenes disown Atiku, say “You are not from our area”

Atiku Abubakar at a campaign in Gombe recently
Atiku Abubakar at a campaign in Gombe recently

A Coalition of Youth Organisations in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State says Atiku Abubakar’s claim of being an indigene of the area is false.

Mr Atiku, the 2019 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the North West rally in Sokoto on December 3, said his background was from Wurno local government area of the state.

Wurno is the home town of the first Sultan of Sokoto, Late Muhammadu Bello, the son of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio.

Reacting to the claim on Friday in Sokoto, the group in a statement jointly signed by Murtala Wurno and Kabiru Wurno Chairmen of Garlic Farmers Association and Rice Farmers Association of the council respectively, said Mr Atiku had nothing to do with the area.

They said the claim was intended for cheap political popularity.

“The PDP presidential candidate’s claim of being an indigene of Wurno local government is just for his political gain in order to get the votes of the people of Sokoto state.

“We, the coalition of youth organisations in Wurno have dissociated our area from this claim.

“We urge Atiku to concentrate on his Agenda for Nigeria and stop making spurious claims.

“Wurno local government is a famous town blessed with people of good reputation and scholars who always succeeded in preaching the best for humanity.”

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.