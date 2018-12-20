500,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Kaduna – NOA

Related News

Zubairu Galadiman-Soba, the Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kaduna State, on Thursday said more than 500,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) had not been collected across the state.

He said this at a Public Enlightenment/Sensitisation Campaign on Voter Education Towards 2019 General Elections held at Sabongari Local Government Secretariat, Dogarawa, Zaria.

The voter education/public enlightenment was organised by the state NOA to ensure that the electorate exercised their franchise peacefully.

Mr Galadiman-Soba advised eligible voters to visit INEC offices in their respective local government areas to collect their PVCs to use in the coming elections.

According to him, it is the only means the voters can elect credible leaders of their choice, adding that without the voter card one cannot exercise his or her right.

The director stressed the need for all Nigerians to join hands toward making the forthcoming general elections hitch-free and successful.

He called on youths to shun thuggery and all other forms of vices that could tamper with the success of the elections.

‘‘The essence of this programme is to sensitise electorate on the need to be law abiding citizens and not to engage in anything that will mar the forthcoming elections.

‘‘NOA is not for any political party, but it is an agency of the federal government saddled with the responsibility of creating public awareness on government programmes and activities.

‘‘We hope, as good citizens of Nigeria, you will do everything possible to ensure that the forthcoming elections are conducted peacefully and successfully,’’ he said.

Mr Galadiman-Soba appealed to all political parties to play politics according to the rules and to advise their supporters to conduct themselves well to ensure credible elections.

(NAN)