Kano hisbah arrest 11 women for allegedly conducting same-sex marriage

Sharia police, AKA Hisbah [Photo credit: Today.ng]

The Kano State Hisbah Command on Monday arrested 11 women for allegedly organising a same-sex marriage.

The women, however, denied the allegation, saying they were members of a dance group.

The hisbah is a local religious police established by the Kano State Government.

The women were arrested in Sabon Gari area of Fagge Local Government Area.

The officer in charge of the operation, Nasiru Ibrahim, said the hisbah received an intelligence report that Safiyya Yobe was about to get married to Fatima Gezawa at the event.

Mr Ibrahim said the hisbah raided the event and arrested 11 women including the alleged ‘groom’ and ‘bride’.

However, one of the suspects Fati Jaririyar-Zuciya said they organised the party in honour of the appointment of Fatima Gezawa as the deputy chairperson of their dance club while the alleged ‘groom’ Safiyya Yobe is the chairperson of the club.

In April 2007, there was a similar a case in Kano when a woman called ‘Aunty Maiduguri’ was alleged to have wedded four wives. She, however, said she organised the party to raise money for a sex worker who was getting married to a man.

