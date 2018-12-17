9 year old boy drowns in Kano

A well used to illustrate the story
A well used to illustrate the story

A nine-year-old boy at Kofar Kudu in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State, Haliru Abdullahi, on Monday drowned in an open well.

The spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred at about 9:00 a.m.

He said the deceased was playing along with his friends close to the well when the sad incident happened.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of today (Monday) from a ward head, Hamza Abdullahi, at about 9:00 am that a boy had fallen into a well.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 9:40 am.

“Abdullahi was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.

“His corpse was handed over to the Ward Head, Hamza Abdullahi,” the spokesman said.

Mr Mohammed advised parents, who have wells in their homes, to raise their height and provide them with lids so as to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.