9 year old boy drowns in Kano

Related News

A nine-year-old boy at Kofar Kudu in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State, Haliru Abdullahi, on Monday drowned in an open well.

The spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred at about 9:00 a.m.

He said the deceased was playing along with his friends close to the well when the sad incident happened.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of today (Monday) from a ward head, Hamza Abdullahi, at about 9:00 am that a boy had fallen into a well.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 9:40 am.

“Abdullahi was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.

“His corpse was handed over to the Ward Head, Hamza Abdullahi,” the spokesman said.

Mr Mohammed advised parents, who have wells in their homes, to raise their height and provide them with lids so as to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

(NAN)