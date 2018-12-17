133,000 PVCs remain unclaimed in Zamfara

Related News

The Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, says that over 133,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have yet to be claimed by prospective voters in Zamfara State, two months to the general elections.

Mr Rikiji, who is also the Chairman of the state government’s Committee on Voters’ Mobilisation, said this on Monday in a statement in Gusau, the state capital.

In the statement signed by Lawal Liman, the Secretary of the committee and state APC Chairman, Mr Rikiji described the situation as very unfortunate.

The speaker bemoaned the situation in which over 133,000 PVCs had yet to be claimed by prospective voters in spite of the fact that the 2019 general elections were fast approaching.

He said the cards were still in the custody of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging eligible voters, who had not collected their PVCs, to visit the nearest INEC office and collect the cards.

“In spite of the importance of the cards, which are not only for election purposes, some people are apparently not willing to come forward and collect them.

“I want to call on our people to know that the possession of PVCs is our right; without the cards, we cannot claim many of our rights.

“Without the PVCs, we cannot vote for candidates of our choices during the elections,’’ he said.

Besides, Mr Rikiji urged the people of the state to continue to cooperate with the government at all levels so as to enable the government to execute meaningful projects.

He also urged them to continue to pray for God’s intervention in efforts to address the security challenges facing the state.

(NAN)