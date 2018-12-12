Boy, 13, drowns in Kano

A 13-year-old boy, Dayyabu Salisu, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Mariri Yankatsari village in the Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State.
The spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure in Kano on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Mr Mohammed said the incident happened on Wednesday morning when the deceased went to take his bath.
“We received a distress call from one Malam Saminu Sani at about 10:43 a.m. that Salisu’s body was found floating in a pond.
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 10:55 a.m.
“Salisu was found dead and his corpse was later handed over to his father, Malam Salisu Abdullahi,’’ he said.
The spokesperson advised parents to prevail on their children and wards to stay away from water bodies to prevent harm coming to them.
(NAN)
