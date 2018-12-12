Kano to spend N1 bn on road construction

Related News

The Kano state government has set aside N1 billion for the construction of Kofar Mata–Singer– Murtala Mohammed way road in Kano metropolis.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Director–General, Media and Publicity, Ameen Yassar, in Kano on Wednesday.

According to Mr Yassar, the governor, Abdullahi Ganduje announced this during a meeting with officials of Ganduje – Gawuna Strategic Awareness Forum, an NGO, at the Government House in Kano.

He said the project was one of the capital projects that had been captured in the 2019 Appropriation bill of the state.

“This project is one of the projects we are undertaking to ease human and vehicular movement, beautify the city and enhance our ranking on the Ease of Doing Business Index,” he said.

He said the state government also planned an overleaf interchange from the new Murtala Muhammad flyover to link up with a multi-level car park, which would be constructed by the government at Sabon Gari market.

He also quoted Mr Ganduje as saying that the multi-level car park constructed by the previous administration at Shahuci, in Kano city, would be completed and converted into a shopping complex.

“The project was hurriedly constructed and it was discovered later on that it is very defective and lacking in the capacity to accommodate vehicles because they are heavy objects.

“From the look of things if we allow it to serve as a car park, it may collapse sooner than later,” he explained.

On the political front, the governor maintained that the Buhari administration and the government of Kano state have proved themselves worthy of re-election by engaging in life-changing policies and programmes.

He expressed optimism that Nigerians would give them another chance to build on the achievements they have so far recorded.

In their separate remarks, the chairman and Secretary of Ganduje/Gawuna Strategic Awareness Forum, Aminu Ahmad and Mannir Sagagi promised to engage in innovative strategies towards the success of the governor’s re-election bid.

They urged the governor to take more steps toward the development of small and medium scale enterprises in the state. (NAN)