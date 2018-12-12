Senate moves to name Kaduna airport after late Abba Kyari

Kaduna Airport [Photo Credit: NewswireNGR]
Senators on Wednesday adopted a resolution to name the Kaduna International Airport after the late Abba Kyari.

It also urged the federal government to immortalise the late brigadier-general by naming a national monument in his honour.

The elder stateman, who was the military governor of the defunct North Central State, died on November 25 in Abuja after a brief illness. He was aged 80.

The lawmakers’ call came after some of them took turns to eulogise the late general.

Describing his death as painful, the senators thanked God for the fruitful and exemplary life that he lived.

After observing a minute silence in his honour, the Senate resolved to send a delegation to condole with his family, the people and government of Borno State.

Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North) thereafter added a prayer that the Kaduna International Airport be named after him, which was seconded by Shehu Sani (PRP, Kaduna Central).

The prayer was put to a voice vote and adopted.

