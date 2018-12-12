Facebook post: Court grants journalist bail

Lagos High court
A Court used to illustrate the story

A Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday, admitted Segun Onibiyo, a reporter with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) to bail in the sum of N2 million.

Mr Onibiyo, is charged with allegation of defamation of character and false statement against Gov. Nasir El-Rufai.

He is accused of inciting disturbance, defamation of character and injurious falsehood against Kaduna State Governor on his Facebook account.

The Judge, Darius Khoboh, granted Mr Onibiyo bail on a N2 million bond and a reliable surety in like sum.

Mr Khoboh ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must be a property owner in Kaduna.

He also ordered that the property must be verified by Kaduna Geographic Information Service.

Mr Khoboh adjourned the matter until January 17.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the Chief of Staff Government House, Mohammed Bashir, on November 14, wrote a letter of complaint to the commissioner of Police Kaduna State against the defendant.

The defendant was alleged to have posted on his Facebook page an inciting, defamatory and injurious falsehood statement against Kaduna State Governor.

The offences was contrary to the provisions of sections 78, 372 and 373 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.