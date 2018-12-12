Facebook post: Court grants journalist bail

Related News

A Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday, admitted Segun Onibiyo, a reporter with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) to bail in the sum of N2 million.

Mr Onibiyo, is charged with allegation of defamation of character and false statement against Gov. Nasir El-Rufai.

He is accused of inciting disturbance, defamation of character and injurious falsehood against Kaduna State Governor on his Facebook account.

The Judge, Darius Khoboh, granted Mr Onibiyo bail on a N2 million bond and a reliable surety in like sum.

Mr Khoboh ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must be a property owner in Kaduna.

He also ordered that the property must be verified by Kaduna Geographic Information Service.

Mr Khoboh adjourned the matter until January 17.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the Chief of Staff Government House, Mohammed Bashir, on November 14, wrote a letter of complaint to the commissioner of Police Kaduna State against the defendant.

The defendant was alleged to have posted on his Facebook page an inciting, defamatory and injurious falsehood statement against Kaduna State Governor.

The offences was contrary to the provisions of sections 78, 372 and 373 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)