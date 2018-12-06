Kebbi’s Gov. Bagudu presents N151 billion budget proposal for 2019

Related News

The Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Thursday presented a budget proposal of N151 billion for the 2019 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget, Mr Bagudu said out of the total amount, N104 billion was for capital expenditure while N46 billion for recurrent expenditure, representing 69 and 30 per cent respectively.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2018, the state government budgeted similar amount for the year.

The governor, who did not give a sectoral breakdown of the budget, said priority would be accorded to internal revenue generation, education, industrial development, agriculture, health and provision of infrastructure.

“In the infrastructure, we will give emphasis on the construction of rural roads across the state,” he said.

He said the 2019 budget would consolidate the gains achieved by the last year’s budget, especially improvement on infrastructure, power supply and exploration of mineral resources.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulmumini Kamba, assured that the House would ensure thorough scrutiny and speedy passage of the budget.

Mr Kamba also assured that the Assembly would ensure sustained cordial working relationship with the other arms of government in the state.

(NAN)