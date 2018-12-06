2019: Jigawa governor’s aide dumps APC

Related News

The Special Assistant on Inter-governmental Affairs to Governor Mohammad Badaru of Jigawa State has resigned his appointment and quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Musdapher Kaloma had contested in the APC primary for the state House of Assembly but lost.

Announcing his resignation and defection to journalists on Thursday, he accused Governor Badaru of imposing candidates on the party.

Mr Kaloma said there was no ideological difference between the ruling party and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as both lack internal democracy.

“I registered with the SDP with the hope that things will get better and the voices of the people will be heard, attended to and supersede personal interest,” he said.

He alleged that most of the candidates who emerged from the APC primaries were selected based on favouritism rather than on merit.

Mr Kaloma, a lawyer, also said young people were underrepresented despite their active participation in the process.

He pointed out that only Gudaji Kazaure, the member representing Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa and Yankwashi federal constituency, falls within the youth bracket in the state’s politics.

“It’s unfortunate that APC leaders in Jigawa see political representation as an opportunity for someone to acquire wealth, not a responsibility to serve; as a result of which Jigawa is poorly represented at the National Assembly.

“I have an ambition of becoming a lawmaker because of a growing outcry over poor representation that my constituents are facing. Unfortunately, I was frustrated out with flimsy excuses of being from a particular geographical location, which is against the party’s constitution,” Mr Kaloma said.

He said he met the governor one on one and even sent him an email on the grey areas that need corrections.

“But there was no feedback, rather he sent some people to tell me that the person I am challenging is loyal to the governor and by age is above the governor. For those reasons, he was imposed on his constituents.

“What makes democracy the best form of government is because of the electioneering process where people have a say on who will represent them through voting, not the governor or party leaders to sit behind closed doors and impose a candidate on the electorate,” Mr Kaloma said.

When contacted, the governor’s media aide, Bello Zaki, said the governor never imposed any candidate throughout the primaries.

Mr Zaki, however, said politicians who lost out at the primaries have the right to voice out their opinions.

Mr Zaki said Mr Kaloma participated fully in the primary but lost to Adamu Faggen-gawo and he decided to join the SDP, pointing out that there are many others who lost in the primaries but are still in the APC.