FEC approves construction of new freight office in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari (R) with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (24/10/18) 05223/24/10/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari (R) with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (24/10/18) 05223/24/10/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a contract for the construction of a national freight office in Jibia, Katsina state.

The approval was granted Wednesday during the meeting of the council which held inside the council chamber of State House Presidential Villa Abuja, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Briefing State House correspondents, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, said the contract was awarded at a cost of N551.8 million and implementation is to last for 36 weeks.

“You know that the national freight office is usually located at border posts. So, this one is at the border post between Katsina and Niger Republic,” he said.

Mr Amaechi also said from next year, the Nigerian government will encourage businesses to use rail instead of trucks to transport good between Lagos and Ibadan.

He said the measure is aimed at reducing pressure on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The government is currently reconstructing the road and is also constructing a standard gauge rail line between the two states.

“We believe that by next year, we will begin to encourage those who transport by trucks between Lagos and Ibadan to use the rail.

“We believe that before the end of June, that will happen. We will start running from January but, we may not be able to carry enough cargo, we will be able to do that by June or July,” he explained.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.