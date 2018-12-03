Atiku calls for national mourning after bandits kill ‘over 50 police officers’ in Zamfara

Related News

Atiku Abubakar has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a seven-day national mourning in honour dozens of police officers who were killed in Zamfara State on November 29.

Police and community sources had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES over 50 police officers were killed by the bandits.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the national grieving should simultaneously be observed for the fallen soldiers of the Boko Haram attack in Borno State on November 18, and the Nigerian flag should fly at half-mast during the period.

One billion dollars should also be immediately released to equip security agencies, Mr Abubakar suggested, as part of urgent measures he wants the Buhari administration to take in the wake of the losses of security personnel.

Mr Abubakar said he “regrets these deaths and is pained that those who have dedicated their lives to securing Nigeria are being cut down in their prime.”

“Coming so soon after the heavy losses sustained by the Nigerian Army at the hands of Boko Haram in Metele, Borno State, this new casualty figure is a red flag that calls for immediate and decisive action on the part of the leadership of Nigeria,” the former vice-president added.

He demanded an immediate allocation of at least $1 billion to go towards arming and training our military, police and other security agencies, as well as improved operating conditions for the officers and men at the frontlines of the war on terror and criminality.

The statement comes four days after PREMIUM TIMES broke the story of the deadly ambush that left dozens of police officers killed during an operation to dislodge rustlers in Zamfara State. On Sunday, multiple police sources confirmed to this newspaper that over 50 officers were killed in the attack, amidst raging concerns over evacuation of their remains.

The police have refused to comment on the killings, neither has Mr Buhari or his administration officials issued any statement about it.

Coming less than two week after at least 118 soldiers of the 157 Task Force Battalion, including their commander, were killed in Metele by Boko Haram insurgents, Mr Abubakar said it was time the Nigerian government placed wholesale focus on national security issues, especially the need to rachete up supply of security hardware and welfare of personnel and their families. The army has disputed the casualty from the Metele attack, claiming 23 soldiers were killed.

“Serving Nigeria must be a thing of sacrifice and pride, not a suicide mission. If we must send men and women to protect us, we must protect them by giving them the very best training and weaponry money can buy,” Mr Abubakar said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, lamented on Sunday that there has been no significant release to the Nigerian military from the federal coffers, saying even the $1 billion emergency security funds Mr Buhari controversially withdrew from excess crude account in late 2017 has not reached the military.

Mr Abubakar said the money was not judiciously used, and urged a thorough probe of its whereabouts.

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu did not return PREMIUM TIMES’ requests for comments Monday evening.

Even though PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately verify whether or not the Nigerian Army has received its share of the $1 billion security fund, the Nigerian Air Force appears to have received a huge share of it.

On November 28, the United States Department of Defence announced it had placed order for 12 Super Tucano fighter jets for the Nigerian Air Force, in a deal that could gulp over $344 million. There had been reports that the $469 million which Mr Buhari transferred to the U.S. government in April was part of the $1 billion security fund, which both the National Assembly and state governors said was necessary but opposed the manner Mr Buhari handled it as unconstitutional.

Mr Abubakar launched his presidential campaign tour with a North-west zonal rally in Sokoto Monday, promising better living conditions for Nigerians. He is considered the main challenger to President Buhari among the dozens of presidential candidates for next year’s election.