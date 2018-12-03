Two dead, 14 injured in Kano auto crash

Scene of the accident
Scene of an accident used to illustrate the story.

Two people died on Monday morning while 14 others sustained injuries when two vehicles collided at Garo along the ever-busy Kano-Gwarzo road, an official of Federal Road Safety Corps, has said

Kabiru Ibrahim, spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the accident occurred at about 08:15am.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims,” Mr Ibrahim said.

He said two vehicles, a bus with registration number XA 999 TSF and a Honda Accord car from opposite direction, collided.

Mr Ibrahim attributed the accident to speed limit violation which he said led to loss of control by the drivers.

He said the FRSC personnel took the victims to a nearby hospital in Kano where the doctor on duty confirmed two dead while the remainingwere currently receiving treatment.

He appealed to motorists to obey traffic regulations so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the road. (NAN)

