Atiku's Sokoto rally hitch-free – Police

Atiku Abubakar Presidential rally in Sokoto
Atiku Abubakar Presidential rally in Sokoto

The police command in Sokoto State on Monday said the just-concluded launching of the North-west campaign rally by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, held in Sokoto was hitch-free.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Cordelia Nwawe, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Monday.

Ms Nwawe said that security personnel were deployed at various points in the city that ensured the protection of lives and property during the event.

“The Commissioner of Police deployed many personnel at all various locations to maintain law and order which facilitated the hitch-free rally.

“We have succeeded in our target of ensuring set objectives and this will continue till the general elections and after,” she said.

NAN reports that Mr Abubakar declared at the rally that he would run a people-friendly government if elected in 2019.

“We have a plan to involve all Nigerians in any decision making, most especially the masses that remain our priority in PDP,’’ he said.

(NAN)

