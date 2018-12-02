Kaduna APC names campaign council, directorates (FULL LIST)

Related News

The Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the list of members of its Campaign Council and Directorates.

Ben Kure, who was Director-General of the campaign in 2015, returns to the role as the head of the 1,342 persons who constitute the 14 Directorates of the campaign.

On the list is a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Sani Bello, who recently defected to the APC. Mr Bello was appointed Director of Organisation.

The finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, was appointed a member of the campaign council.

Umar Gana is in charge of Contact and Mobilisation, where he will be assisted by the likes of Sadiq Lagos and Cecilia Musa. Veteran journalist Shuaibu Lili is Director of Strategic Communications, while Mohammed Saleh leads the Security Directorate.

Samuel Aruwan, who was campaign spokesman in 2015, retains the role as Director, Media and Publicity. The Youth Directorate will be led by Aminu Anti, with Sabo Douglas and Joy Akut as Secretary and Assistant Secretary, respectively.

Zainab Shehu leads the Women’s Directorate. The Support Groups for the Campaign will be coordinated by Ali Bature and Lawal Abdullahi. Mohammed Jamal is head of the Social Media Directorate. Idris Othman is in charge of Fund Raising. Suleiman Garba Gora is the Director of Stakeholders while Kabir Mato leads Election Planning and Monitoring.

At the apex of the campaign is the Campaign Council, which includes all the campaign directors and several special members. The Campaign Council will supervise and guide the work of the directorates as the APC campaigns for the 2019 general elections.

The Campaign Council is chaired by Nasir El-Rufai, the party’s candidate for the governorship election, with his running mate Hadiza Balarabe as deputy chairman. The vice-chairmen are the party’s three senatorial candidates: Deputy Governor Barnabas Yusuf Bala (South), Uba Sani (Central) and Suleiman Kwari (North).

Other members include the state party chairman Emmanuel Jekada, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed, Deputy National Organising Secretary of the APC Mohammed Ibrahim, and former SSG Charles Bonat. Other members include serving members of the National Assembly and the State House of Assembly, party candidates, commissioners and other officials of the government. Party secretary Muhammed Shuaib is the secretary of the Campaign Council.

The Campaign Council and Directorates will be inaugurated on December 4 at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Kaduna.