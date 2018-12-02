Emir Sanusi gets official ‘chief singer’

Related News

The Kano State Emirate Council has announced its plan to turban a Kannywood singer, Naziru Ahmad, as “Sarkin Maiwakar Sarkin Kano” (Chief Singer of the Emir of Kano) Muhammadu Sanusi II.

This was announced in a statement by the Chief of Staff to the Emir, Munir Sanusi, and made available to NAN on Sunday.

The statement commended the passion that the artiste had towards the emir and the emirate since the emir was first crowned Dan Majen Kano.

Mr Ahmad waxed many songs in praise of the emir and even insinuated on him becoming the emir in one of them when the emir was turbanned the Dan Majen Kano while he was the CBN Governor.

The statement further directed that the artiste should meet with the chief of staff of the emir to conclude plans ahead of the date he would be decorated with his new title.

Early this year, famous singer Korede Bello was rumoured to have been turbaned as the chief singer for the Kano monarch, when he was sighted at a Sallah durbar.

The emirate in response, issued a statement debunking the rumour, adding that Bello was just a friend to the son of the emir who was there to celebrate the Eid.

The Kannywood singer Ahmad will be decorated with his new title on December 27 at the emir’s palace.

(NAN)