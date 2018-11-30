Zamfara to prosecute seven traditional rulers for allegedly collaborating with bandits

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The Zamfara State Government said on Friday it will soon prosecute seven traditional rulers over their complicity in the killing of innocent citizens in the state.

The state Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Dankande, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Gusau.

He said those to be prosecuted include the district heads of Ruwan Gora, Isa Balarabe, Ruwan Rana, Altine Magaji and that of Ruwan Jema, Mohammed Sani.

Others are Bala Magaji, village head of Gurbin Bore; Marafa Zubairu, village head of Baichin Birane; Danjeka Gyado, village head of Gyado; and Hassan Mohammed, the village head of Tungar Dutsi.

The commissioner said the dethroned traditional rulers were found guilty of harbouring and feeding bandits in their royal homes while getting and disseminating information on the movement of security personnel to the bandits as well as bailing those arrested.

He explained that their removal was in the exercise of the governor’s powers under section 15 (1,2 & 3) of the state’s local government law.

The dethronement of all the affected natural rulers took immediate effect from today, (Friday, Nov. 30, 2018).

(NAN)

