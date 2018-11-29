Sowore visits Buhari’s hometown, laments lack of infrastructure

Related News

The Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has asked Nigerians to vote based on competence and capability and not based on tribe, ethnicity or religion.

He made this known when he visited Daura in Katsina State on Sunday as party of the SoworeRufai2019 campaign organizations 100-city tour.

Mr. Sowore said, “This is Daura, the hometown of the President but as you can see the roads are terrible, there is no electricity, people are poor here, the street lights don’t work and people here have welcomed us as you can see.

“This is why Nigerians should vote capacity and competency as rather than ethnicity and religion, it doesn’t matter if the person is your own if he cannot deliver he cannot deliver.”

Omoyele Sowore addressing a supporter in Daura Some street kids in Daura as captured by the Soworerufai2019 crew in Daura

He called on Nigerians to unite in their quest for good governance for the Nigerian people irrespective of their tribes or religions in other for the country to move forward.

Mr. Sowore was accompanied on the visit by the Vice President candidate of the AAC, Rabiu Ahmed Rufai.

The 100-city tour, which kicked off on November 22 has so far taken the team to Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina State.