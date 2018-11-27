Kaduna College of Education shut over students’ protest

Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.
The Management of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, has ordered the closure of the institution with immediate effect following a violent protest by students over an alleged shift in examination date.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Danladi Aduwu, Ag. Head of Information/Public Relation of the college, said the school would remain closed till further notice.

The statement explained that the decision was to ensure the protection of lives and property, and urged all students to vacate the college premises with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the students were not happy over plans to postpone their semester examination scheduled to begin on November 31.

“The protest was led by 300 level students who felt the planned shift in exams date was not favourable to some of them.

“We also hear rumours about plans to increase tuition fees and these aggravated the already frustrated students,” a student told NAN on condition of anonymity.

NAN gathered that, although no life was lost or anyone injured during the rampage, school facilities including windows and furniture at the part of the Administrative block and staff quarters were damaged.

Already, security operatives have been mobilised and deployed to the college to prevent further damages.

(NAN)

