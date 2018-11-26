Zamfara suspends four traditional rulers for alleged links to bandits

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The Zamfara State Government has suspended four traditional rulers over their alleged involvement with bandits terrorising the state.

Their suspension was announced on Monday in Gusau by the state Commissioner of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Dankande, at a press conference.

He said those suspended were the district heads of Gora in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area and Musa Bariki, the district head of Barikin Daji.

Others according to him were the village heads of Gyado and Tungan Dutsi both in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner said all the four persons would be investigated by a ministerial panel of investigation and would be charged to court if found wanting.

He warned that the government would not hesitate to remove any traditional ruler from his throne “No matter how highly placed in the society, once such persons are confirmed to be associating with the criminals.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zamfara is presently facing security challenges of banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, killings and cattle rustling, especially in rural areas.

NAN also reports that the commissioner at the briefing displayed four guns seized from bandits in Maru and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas.

Four persons who assisted in the recovery of the guns from the bandits were equally rewarded with N4 million.

(NAN)

