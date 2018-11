Police foil attack on Zamfara community, recover AK 47 rifles – Official

Related News

The Zamfara Police Command on Monday said it repelled an alleged planned attack on a community in Zamfara and recovered 11 assorted ammunition from the suspects.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, who made the disclosure at a news conference in Gusau, the Zamfara capital, said the operatives of the command recovered 7 AK47 rifles and 13 magazines from the suspects.

Mr Belel said the police also recovered two locally made guns and two motorcycles from them.

According to him, on September 28, the command’s tactical units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) stationed at Hayin Alhaji community in Tsafe Local Government Area, for anti-banditry operation, foiled an attack on the village and recovered two live rocket-propelled grenades.

“We also recovered seven AK47 rifles, nine Magazines and 100 rounds of live ammunition during the mop-up operation of illegal firearms from unauthorised persons,” he said.

The police commissioner said the command had on November 17 arrested a gang of criminals, who had allegedly invaded Abubukar Mainera’s home in Talata-Mafara town and kidnapped his four- year old son and collected a ransom of N1 million.

“The sum of 413,000, land purchase agreement letter valued N170,000, two handsets valued N93,000, shoes and cothes valued at N81,000 were also recovered from the suspects.

“On the November 14, police also arrested three suspects along Dansadau-Gobirawa-Kwacha road in Maru local government area over a case of culpable homicide and armed robbery.

“The the suspects rubbed one Bature Abubakar, killed him and made away with his motorcycle.

“One motorcycle, three knives, two handsets, two ID cards and assorted charms were recovered from them,” he said.

He said on Nov. 21, four AKA 47 rifles, four empty magazines, one motorcycle and assorted charms were recovered when the command in collaboration with the IGP X squad arrested notorious bandits along Gusau-Keta road in Tsafe local government area.

“On November 23, one Bala Tela was arrested for possession of unlawful firearms where one locally made gun was recovered from him.

“On November 10, and Nov. 25, the command in collaboration with the IGP Special Tactical Squad arrested four suspects who specialised in giving information to armed bandits leading to attack and kidnapping for ransom,” he added.

The CP said all the suspects were being interrogated at the command after which they would be charged to court.

(NAN)