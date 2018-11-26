El-Rufai condoles with family of late Abba Kyari

Related News

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has condoled with the family of the late governor of the defunct North Central State, Abba Kyari.

Mr Kyari, a retired brigadier-general, died on Sunday in Abuja after a brief illness. He was 80.

His eldest son, Abubakar Kyari, who is a senator, confirmed the death of the respected Borno elder to PREMIUM TIMES. He said he would be buried in Maiduguri at about 4 p.m Monday.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday, Mr El-Rufai described late Mr Kyari as a shining star in his generation.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent a message of condolence to the family of General Kyari who was a shining star of his generation. Malam El-Rufai recalls that earlier this year, he had the honour to visit and thank General Kyari for his service to the state.

“Kaduna State will miss his wise counsel. We note with gratitude that Allah blessed him to ripe old age.

“We pray Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus and to uphold his family.”

The North Central State was renamed as Kaduna State in 1976, when the then 12 states in the country were expanded to 19. The state was split into Kaduna and Katsina states in 1987.