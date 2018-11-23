Sokoto gets new deputy governor

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has sworn-in Manir Dan’iya, as his deputy to replace Ahmed Aliyu, who resigned on November 13.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony on Friday at the International Conference Centre in Sokoto, Mr Tambuwal said his relationship with the former deputy governor was still cordial.

Mr Tambuwal prayed for God’s guidance on the new deputy governor to enable him discharge his duties diligently.

“I and my former deputy are in a cordial relationship as his resignation is on personal grounds.

“I hereby urge the youth in the state to come together and cast their votes for PDP in order to achieve success,” he said.

Mr Aliyu, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2019 poll in the state, resigned his position to enable him concentrate on his campaign.

(NAN)

