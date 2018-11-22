Kaduna govt lifts curfew in Kachia

Related News

The Kaduna State government on Thursday announced that the curfew in Kachia town and its environs have been fully lifted.

In a statement signed by the governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, the night-time curfew in Kasuwan Magani and Kujama continues from 5pm to 6am daily.

“The Kaduna State Security Council undertakes regular reviews of the situation in the state.

“The Council has determined that the situation in Kachia is calm enough for the curfew to be lifted. However, the Council deems it necessary to advice the continuation of the night-time curfew in Kasuwan Magani and Kujama, until further notice.

“The Kaduna State Government has accordingly accepted the recommendation of the Security Council.

“The curfew in Kachia is hereby lifted.

“Residents of Kasuwan Magani and Kujama are expected to continue to comply with the night-time curfew in the two communities.

“Government commends residents of the state for the growing atmosphere of calm and calls for continued vigilance in our communities to uphold peace, and thwart criminal elements,” the statement highlighted.