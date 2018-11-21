Jigawa govt presents N157.5 budget estimate for 2019

Related News

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has presented N157.5 appropriation bill to the Jigawa State House of Assembly for the 2019 fiscal year.

Mr Badaru, who presented the budget during plenary of the State House of Assembly in Dutse on Wednesday, tagged the budget as “Budget for Sustained Economic Growth and Social Transformation”.

He said that the 2019 budget was about 14 percent more than the amount appropriated in 2018.

“However when the supplementary appropriation is taken into account, the 2019 proposed estimates will be less by about six percent.

“A provision of N6 billion is for contingency with N5 billion set aside under personnel cost in anticipation of pending upward review of the National Minimum Wage when it comes into effect.

“The balance of N1 billion will be the usual general contingency provision,” Badaru said.

The governor said that about 53 percent of the resources was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

The Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Isa Idris, said the budget would be given the inputs it deserved for easy passage. (NAN)