Kaduna begins registration of intending pilgrims Wednesday

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Monday said it would begin registration of intending pilgrims for 2019 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in all the 23 local government areas of the state on November 21.

The Overseer of the Board, Hussaini Tsoho –Ikara, made the disclosure on Wednesday, at a press conference in Kaduna.

The board overseer called on prospective pilgrims to present themselves physically, during the exercise because no registration would be by proxy.

He also warned that intending female pilgrims would only be registered when they come along with male guardians (Mahram), in line with Saudi Arabian government’s regulations.

He also warned the committees set up for the registration, to adhere strictly to the registration guidelines.

The overseer called on all intending pilgrims to pick their guarantors before being registered, in order to avoid pilgrims absconding in the Holy land.

He added that the guarantor must either be a Jumuat Mosque Imam, a District Head or a Civil Servant, not below Grade Level 12.

According to the guidelines, new pilgrims will be given priority during the registration exercise.

He warned that pregnant women and old people with nobody to accompany them will not be registered.

He said old timers, who had performed the hajj in the last four years, must pay additional 2,000 Saudi Riyals or its equivalent.

“This must be paid before being registered, in line with Saudi Arabia authority’s new guidelines,” he said.

Intending pilgrims are to pay a minimum N800,000 and maximum of N1.5 million as deposits in a designated bank account.

(NAN)