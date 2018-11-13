2019 Hajj: Jigawa Pilgrims Welfare Board begins registration of prospective pilgrims

Related News

The Jigawa State Pilgrim Welfare Board (JSPWB), says it has commenced registration of prospective pilgrims for the 2019 hajj.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Hashim Ibrahim, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Dutse, the state capital in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Ibrahim said the prospective pilgrims are expected to deposit between N1 million and N1.5 million, pending the announcement of 2019 hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

‘‘The prospective pilgrims are also expected to come along with e-passport and 16 copies of passport-size photographs with white background,’’ Mr Ibrahim said.

He, however, cautioned intending pilgrims to strictly work with only its zonal officers, to avoid being duped by fraudsters.

The spokesman also stated that apart from the zonal officers, the board had not assigned anybody to serve as its agent for the collection and payment of deposit.

He said the board had provided the zonal officers with the necessary materials for smooth collection of the deposit.

“I want to use this opportunity to warn the intending pilgrims that they should not give their money to anyone except the zonal officers.

“We have not assigned any agent or middleman between the pilgrims and our zonal officers.

‘‘Any intending pilgrim that gives his money to anyone besides our zonal officers does that at his or her own risk.

‘‘So, if one is wishing to go for this year’s hajj, let the person go and get registered and also pay the N1million deposit,’’ the spokesman said.

According to him, intending pilgrims wishing to pay the deposit could contact the board’s zonal officers in its 13 centres across the state.

Ibrahim listed the centres as: Dutse, Birninkudu, Kirikasamma, Kafinhausa, Gwaram, Maigatari, Gumel, Ringim, Hadejia, Kaugama, Jahun, Kazaure and Roni.

(NAN)